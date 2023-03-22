KP govt decides to raise issue of NHP in CCI meeting

PESHAWAR: After the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the caretaker government has also raised voice for the rights of the province and demanded the center to release the province’s funds to address financial crisis.

The caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has decided to raise the recommendation of the Planning Commission regarding the province Net Hydel Profit (NHP) in Council of Common Interests (CCI). Chief Minister Khan has also informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the decision in a letter. Azam Khan has requested the Prime Minister for special support to address the current financial difficulties of the province and release province’s due share in the net profit from its electricity generations.

Since 1992, under the AGN Qazi formula established in 1986, the federal government has been paying Rs 6 billion annually to the provincial government on ad hoc basis. In 2015-16, the amount was increased to 18.70bn rupees and the price per unit of electricity was fixed at Rs1.10.

The 41st meeting of the CCI was held on December 23, 2019, in which a committee was established under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission to address the objections of the provincial government and come up with a plan for the future.

The committee has held three meetings and has presented many recommendations. The federal government was asked to consider these recommendations in the next CCI meeting to address the province’s concerns.