Saudi Embassy organizes video competition to celebrate 70 years of Pak Saudi relations

Islamabad: Saudi Embassy in Pakistan has organized a video competition to celebrate 70 years of Pakistan Saudi relations.

According to details, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan has received 114 videos during two weeks depicting historical relations between two brotherly Muslim Countries.

The royal Embassy has shortlisted 10 best videos subsequently, the Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki along with the chief guest Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangziab on Tuesday night distributed the gifts including air tickets of Saudi Arabia to successful Pakistani and Saudi nationals.

The Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki in his brief address to audience said that March 1953 is a significant event in the history of relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in which the Governor General of Pakistan during his first official visit met with the founder of Saudi Arabia Shah Abdul Aziz bin Abdur Rehman Al Saud.

He said that we have organized the competition in memory of this event by which Pakistan and Saudi youth living in Pakistan are given an opportunity to use their skills so that they can express their feelings on bilateral relations.

The Saudi Ambassador said that Saudi Arabia considers Pakistan close to its heart and I wish for the stability of both brotherly countries.

Ambassador Nawaf bin saeed also said that such sort of event or other initiatives will be able to further deepen the relationship between both countries.

The chief Guest of the event Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Maryam Auranzeb also shed light on the strategic relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

She also congratulated the Saudi Ambassador for the 70 years relationship between both countries.

She said that Saudi Arabia always helps Pakistan in difficult times. I also visited Saudi Arabia in April with the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Saudi government warmly welcomed us and I have felt that I am not in some other country, she added.

The information minister said that this competition also symbolises Riyadh and Islamabad relationship and i congratulate all the winners of this video event.

She also said that “I am heading one committee including the Saudi information minister, in the fields of film and media and both countries can have joint ventures in film making.

She also offered to air the documentaries on state television PTV in order to further boost people to people interaction.

I have also studied the model of Saudi film making and we can have joint ventures to make long term partnership, she added.

The Information Minister said that the PM of Pakistan also considers Saudi close to heart and we want to add Saudi historical events in Pakistan curriculum.