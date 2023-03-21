Pakistan calls for global unity on international day of Nowruz

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has called for global unity to tackle a host of challenges facing the world, including poverty, inequality, extremism, conflict, climate change, and increasing natural disasters.

He made these remarks during a special ceremony at the UN Headquarters in New York to mark the International Day of Nowruz, the Persian New Year celebrated by millions worldwide.

Ambassador Akram highlighted Nowruz’s message, saying it represents a unique blend of cultural, social, and environmental elements that are deeply linked to Pakistan’s history of civilization.

He pointed out that the festival is observed in several regions of Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly along the Afghan border, and across Balochistan.

He also stressed the importance of embracing change and being open to new ideas and perspectives to move forward and tackle the world’s problems. Pakistan greatly values Nowruz, or “new day” in Persian, as a cultural tradition that promotes peace and solidarity between generations and within families and communities.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and the president of the General Assembly, Casaba Korosi, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the need for global cooperation to overcome various challenges.

Guterres highlighted the importance of promoting mutual respect and understanding, human rights and dignity, and sustainable development goals. He also mentioned the efforts to revitalize multilateralism and the upcoming SDG Summit in September and the Summit of the Future in 2024.

The General Assembly president, Korosi, urged the international community to reaffirm its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on climate change. He also called for cherishing the link between human beings and nature and making this a time for renewal and cooperation.