Calling it ‘referendum’, Imran announces rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on Wednesday

Says it will show where nation stands and where gang of thieves, handlers stand

Vows legal action against law enforcers who ‘barged into house’

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday announced that his party would stage a power show at Minar-i-Pakistan on Wednesday (March 22), calling it a ‘referendum’ on where the nation stood.

The former premier made these remarks while addressing the party workers and supporters a day after clashes erupted at his Zaman Park residence and at Islamabad judicial complex where he appeared before a trial court in Toshakhana case.

بروز بدھ مینار پاکستان جلسہ ہوگا میں اپ سب کو دعوت دیتا ہو انشاءاللہ ایک تاریخی خطاب ہوگا- لنک — https://t.co/m0KVbzMQI9

#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/pT4DpjjpUe — IK Today (@IKTodayPk) March 19, 2023

“We will stage a power show at Minar-i-Pakistan on Wednesday, and it will be a referendum on where the nation stands and where the gang of thieves and their handlers stand,” Imran Khan said.

The PTI Chairman strongly criticised the police operation at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, vowing to take legal action against law enforcers who ‘barged into house’.

Imran Khan further said that the entire nation knew that he always respected the law, claiming that 96 cases had been registered against him. “Whenever I leave the house, more cases are registered against me,” he added.

جھوٹوں کی ملکہ کی لیول پلئنگ فیلڈ یہ ہے کہ عمران خان کو رستے سے ہٹاؤ اور لندن میں بیٹھے بھگوڑے کو واپس لیکر آؤ۔ عمران خان

#چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/We5yrs5GOK — Muhammad Faizan Yasin (@faizanMFY) March 19, 2023

He also accused the coalition government of planning the assassination attempt against him in Wazirabad.

بدھ کو مینار پاکستان پر جلسہ عوامی ریفرنڈم ہوگا، قوم بتائے گی کہ وہ کدھر کھڑی ہے۔ شعور کے جن کو اب قید نہیں کیا جاسکتا۔ عمران خان #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/HZNZ9v7MSM — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 19, 2023

Recalling the incidents of the past couple of weeks, Imran Khan noted that his party decided to initiate its election campaign by holding a rally in Lahore on March 8 after elections in Punjab were announced for April 30.

However, he said, on the day of the gathering they started installing containers and imposed Section 144. “How can authorities imposed Section 144 after the announcement of the elections date,” he questioned.

The PTI chief said that when the rally started moving towards Zaman Park, police used water cannons and tear gas against PTI workers. Subsequently, he said he decided to call off his rally because he was afraid of chaos.

‘PDM wants to arrest, shift me to Balochistan’

The PTI chairman said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government wanted to arrest him and shift him to Balochistan.

He said the coalition government wanted to keep him arrested in dozens of cases already lodged against him. He said Zaman Park was besieged by law enforcers as if it was a castle.

مجھے قتل کریں گے تو سوچا ہے پھر کیا ہوگا؟ نواز شریف کہتا ہے بینظیر کے قتل پر 15 دن لگے اس پر ایک مہینہ لگے گا لوگ چپ ہو جائیں گے، یہ تو لندن بھاگ جائیں گے، جنہوں نے یہاں رہنا ہے حساب دینا پڑے گا، عمران خان

pic.twitter.com/TwIQZlBHEI — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 19, 2023

Referring to his travel to Islamabad for court appearance, the former prime minister said when he reached the motorway to appear before the court at the Judicial Complex, he realized that the government’s intention was mala fide as no other vehicle was allowed on the artery.

He said only one lane was allowed on the motorway and as soon as his vehicle moved forward at one point, rest of the convoy was cut and he was left alone.

His appearance before the court was deliberately delayed, he added. When he reached the court, police were already there, either to kill him or arrest and shift him Balochistan.

Imran Khan said cases of treason, blasphemy and murder were lodged against him to remove him from the path.

الیکشن کمیشن کو شرم نہیں آتی کس طرح کی نگران حکومت پنجاب میں بٹھا دی الیکشن کے علاؤہ سب کام کررہے ہیں، دانت نکال کر میرا گھر لوٹ رہے ہیں، عدلیہ اس ملک کو بچا سکتی ہے، عمران خان pic.twitter.com/noD6ZtVO1F — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 19, 2023

He said Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi considered former president Asif Zardari his father. “What will be character of such a person who considers Zardari his father,” he asked.