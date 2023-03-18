PTI ready for nationwide protests against Zaman Park operation: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that his party was is to stage nationwide protests against the police operation at Lahore’s Zaman Park residence of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former information minister said that the party workers and supporters were waiting for Imran Khan’s call to stage protests across the country against the operation carried out at Zaman Park.

Fawad Chaudhry noted that all the roads leading to PTI Chairman’s residence were still closed as “we failed to reach the location”. He also criticized the government over ‘rising prices of edible items and petroleum products’, terming the regime ‘fascist’.

“The government is not concerned about the country, and its only agenda is to arrest Imran Khan”, the PTI leader claimed, adding that his party chairman represents Pakistan and that’s the reason the incumbent rulers want to detain him.

In apparent reference to PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, Fawad Chaudhry said that a woman, who never contested an election of a councilor, was dictating the government. “She said it is necessary to arrest Imran Khan”, he said, adding that [the woman] had hijacked the entire Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He pointed out that Bushra Bibi – wife of Imran Khan – and household staff were present in Zaman Park at the operation. “The way police tortured people and broke the gates are on record”, he added.

The PTI leader further said that the Punjab police have violated the court orders, adding that a terms of reference (TOR) were signed between police and PTI in this regard. “IG Punjab held a press conference as the spokesman of the Punjab government”, he lambasted.

‘Zaman Park operation carried out on Maryam, Sanaullah’s orders’

PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the Zaman Park police operation was carried out on the orders of PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Talking to journalists, Pervaiz Elahi lambasted the PDM government and alleged that the police – on the orders of Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Nawaz – raided the PTI chairman’s house and ransacked everything without a search warrant.

“Imran Khan’s sister and wife, who were present at home at the time of raid, sought search warrant from police,” Elahi said. However, he added, the police instead of showing the warrant raided and ransacked the house.

He maintained that the elections will be held in any case as per the Supreme Court (SC) orders, claiming that the PML-N will lose the election as Imran Khan is currently the most popular leader across the country.

He called out to the nation to come in support of Imran Khan and against the incumbent government.