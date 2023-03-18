Imran vows legal action as police clear ‘no-go’ area in Zaman Park

PTI chief terms ‘vandalizing and violating sanctity’ of his house contempt of court

IGP says conduct Zaman Park search operation outside on ATC judge orders

Sanaullah says Zaman Park cleared, police found bombs and arms

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan vowed to take [legal action] against the Punjab police for “vandalizing and violating sanctity of his Zaman Park residence and violence” against party work while Fawad Ch moved LHC against the violation of ToRs agreed on the court’s orders.

The assault on my house today was first of all a contempt of court. We had agreed that an SP with one of our people would implement a search warrant bec we knew otherwise they would plant stuff on their own, which they did. Under what law did they break the gate, pull down trees pic.twitter.com/110uTeIlce — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

Earlier, a huge contingent of Punjab Police ‘raided’ Imran Khan’s house in Zaman Park neighbourhood, pulled down the security barrier, main gate of the house and trees besides the camps installed for workers and guests.

& barge into the house heavily armed. Worse, they did this after I left to present myself before Islamabad court, & Bushra bibi, a totally private non political person, was alone in house. This is a total violation of the Islamic principle of sanctity of chadar & char diwari. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

The police resorted to baton-charge on workers and employees present there and arrested over a dozen supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party on Saturday, after the former prime minister headed to the Toshakhana hearing in Islamabad.

I am going to immediately take up the contempt issue, violation of the sanctity of my home & the violence against my workers & our domestic staff with our Judiciary. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the former premier said the police’s “assault” on his house was a contempt of court.

“We had agreed that an SP [superintendent of police] with one of our people would implement a search warrant because we knew otherwise they would plant stuff on their own, which they did,” he added.

Punjab police doing gross violation of Human Rights at Residence of Imran Khan, they entered home illegally, beaten workers also arrested 60+ workers.

In Islamabad they fired shells at his vehicle.#PakistanUnderFasicsm#چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ @UN @Declaracion @hrw @UNHumanRights pic.twitter.com/DFyQvG5V5r — Rao Faheem Tweets (@rao_fahim) March 18, 2023

‘Cleared no-go area and recovered weapons’

Earlier, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar claimed that weapons were recovered during today’s search operation.

“We have recovered weapons from Imran Khan’s house. There are more arms present there. An impression was being given that it is a no-go area but we have cleared it,” the Punjab IGP said during a press conference, flanked by Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information Amir Mir.

The IGP said that police conducted search operation outside Zaman Park on ATC judge orders. He claimed that petrol bombs were thrown at police personnel by PTI workers during search operation around Zaman Park.

“Police entered Zaman Park to arrest suspects who hurled petrol bombs and stones on constables from inside Zaman Park residence,” he claimed, adding that all “terrorists” present inside Zaman Park house had been apprehended.

The IGP further claimed that a cache of explosives, petrol bombs, and bomb-making materials had been recovered from the site. He clarified that police had not entered the area where Imran’s wife was present.

Usman Anwar said that all those suspects arrested from Zaman Park would be produced before court tomorrow (Sunday).

Reacting to the police action, Imran asked, “Under what law did they [police] break the gate, pull down trees and barge into the house heavily armed. Worse, they did this after I left to present myself before Islamabad court, and Bushra bibi, a totally private non-political person, was alone in house. This is a total violation of the Islamic principle of sanctity of chadar & char diwari.”

He also announced “immediately” taking up the contempt issue, violation of the sanctity of his home and the violence against his party workers and his domestic staff with judiciary.

Meanwhile, the PTI on Saturday filed a petition in Lahore High Court against the ‘illegal’ search operation conducted at former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence by the Punjab police, allegedly violating the TORs agreed by the provincial administration, police and PTI leadership.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry filed the petition through Advocate Azhar Siddique, requesting the court to pass directions to chief secretary, Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab, caretaker chief minister Punjab and others to immediately stop and refrain from restarting the “illegal operation” in future.

The petitioner contended in his petition that a brutal and illegal police operation by the use of force and heavy artillery is underway at the residence of PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan in sheer disregard of privacy of female citizens including the wife of Imran Khan.

The operation seems to have been ‘evilly designed’ to be run as soon as Imran Khan left for Islamabad to appear before a court in Toshakhana case.

“The illegal unlawful operation is being carried out by the police which is also the sheer violation of the TORs agreed on March 16,2023 by and between the members of provincial administration of Punjab and PTI concerning security, jalsas, rallies, processions and other points.

“This petition was filed to protect the fundamental and political rights in view of the most recent police operation being brutally carried out at Zaman Park despite reaching to the TORs. Police damaged personal property of PTI’s head Imran Khan as well as have broken into his house by dismantling the main entrance gate of his house through using a crane. The act of the police is a sheer violation of article 9,14,15,16,23 and 24 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973. The natural, fundamental and constitutional right of privacy of the petitioner has been seriously jeopardized by the arbitrary and unlawful operation.

“Everything was settled regarding execution of search warrants between provincial administration, police and PTI through the TORs.”

‘Police offensive followed a volatile stand-off between PTI supporters’

The police offensive followed the volatile stand-off between his supporters and security forces outside his home.

“Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum [Khan’s spouse] is alone,” Imran Khan said in a tweet. “Under what law are they doing this? This is part of the London plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment [sic],” he added, apparently referring to the appointment in November last year of Gen. Asim Munir as the military chief.

Police entered his property after Khan arrived in the capital for the court appearance. Earlier this week, police and Khan’s supporters clashed outside his home for over 24 hours earlier during the arrest attempt.

In a statement before the offensive, police announced the imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) — which prohibits all kinds of public gatherings — asking those gathered outside Khan’s residence to disperse.

They subsequently entered the property, after smashing down the main gate, and took a number of party workers into custody. According to Khan’s sister, Uzma Khan, the officials entered the property without a court-approved warrant.

On the other hand, police claimed, without evidence, they were fired on and attacked with petrol bombs. They also claimed to have found material used to produce Molotov cocktails, a glass bottle containing a flammable substance.

A police contingent had been deployed to the residential neighbourhood, following an agreement a day earlier reached between the administration and party regarding the search at Zaman Park.

Reportedly, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted a request made by Chief of Punjab police, Usman Anwar, to search Khan’s residence as part of an investigation into the clashes.

The PTI has accused the government of targeting its workers and using excessive force against peaceful protesters.

Fawad Ch, other PTI leaders barred from visiting Zaman Park

The Punjab police on Saturday barred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and other party leaders from visiting Zaman Park residence of former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to details, the police barred PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and other party leaders – Shireen Mazari, Manza Hasan and Hasaan Khawar – from visiting Zaman Park.

The PTI leaders attempt to walk towards Imran Khan’s residence due to closure of roads. In a statement, the party senior vice president termed the police move to block roads ‘unconstitutional and illegal’.

Fawad said that the ‘atrocities’ by the police in Zaman Park was recorded on camera. “What happened in Zaman Park today was a mockery of the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision,” he added.

The district administration has released water after demolishing the camp outside the PTI chief’s residence.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab police broke into Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

The police arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable also got injured in retaliation from the PTI workers.

Asad Umar writes to CJP over ‘illegal’ Zaman Park operation

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar wrote to Chief Justice of Pakistan over the ‘illegal’ Zaman Park operation.

In the letter addressed to CJP, Asad Umar said that the court ordered to present PTI chief Imran Khan before the court. He urged the CJP to take notice of illegally stopping the former prime minister Imran Khan from appearing before the judicial complex.

Asad Umar said that Imran Khan is travelling to Islamabad from Lahore to appear before the honourable court.

The PTI leader told the CJP that the Lahore High court granted bail to Imran Khan in nine cases yesterday and prohibited the administration from any action against the PTI chairman Imran Khan.

However, the Punjab police broke into Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, violating the court orders.

‘Admin confiscates container placed outside Imran’s residence’

The Lahore administration confiscated the 14 feet high container arranged for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, following the police operation at Zaman park on Saturday.

After the police raided the PTI chairman Imran Khan’s residence, the administration authorities confiscated the 14 feet high container placed outside it.

The authorities placed the container on the road next to the Beijing Underpass.

‘Police arrest PTI workers, uproot camps’

The Punjab Police removed illegal camps and barricades, and arrested several PTI workers after it completed search operation at the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan in Zaman Park area.

Police in a statement said the operation was launched after an anti-terrorism court issued search warrants on Friday. They said a woman police officer was first to enter the house of the PTI chief in line with the orders of the court. Sources said nearly 10,000 security personnel took part in the grand operation in which camps established by party workers outside Imran Khan’s home and alongside Canal Road were removed by the anti-encroachment teams using bulldozers.

Before entering Zaman Park, police closed Canal Road, Dharampura, Mall Road underpass and other areas by placing shipping containers while internet had also been suspended in the area. Footages showed an anti-encroachment team had removed all camps set up by the PTI workers alongside Canal Road and at Zaman Park. The action has sparked clashes between Imran Khan’s supporters and police, leaving seven people including a policeman injured.

‘Zaman Park cleared, police found bombs and arms’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday claimed that Zaman Park was cleared and police found 16 rifles from Imran Khan’s residence.

“Zaman Park was a ‘no-go area’ causing hassle for general public,” Sanaullah said. “I.G. Punjab will bring all things before the nation,” federal minister said.

“Police had search warrant for the PTI leader’s home and found 16 rifles from the residence,” he said. “People also pelted stones at policemen today, which went to the area to clear the ‘no-go area’, he said.

“All ‘terrorists’ in Zaman Park have been arrested, while arms and bombs have been found,” Rana Sanaullah claimed.

“A bullet-proof bunker has been built in Imran Khan’s residence. Policemen don’t enter in the house as Imran Khan’s wife was staying there,” interior minister said.

“A bomb-making factory was found in Zaman Park. What found from the premises will be produced before the court,” he said.

Interior Minister said that there is no plan to arrest Imran Khan, he is appearing before the court, “it was our objective” he said.

Rana Sanaullah alleged that Imran Khan intends to create anarchy and chaos. He has changed the politics into enmity. “If the PTI wants to talk, it should come into contact with the prime minister,” federal minister said.