Imran moves IHC to avert possible arrest; bail plea filed in five cases

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan Saturday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his possible arrest as he headed to the Islamabad court to attend the Toshakhana case hearing.

In the petition, the PTI chairman maintained that Islamabad police had blocked the roads, leading to the judicial complex and also blocked the motorway and other highways to create hurdles. “As Imran was en route to Islamabad, the Punjab Police stormed his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, while the “doors and walls have been raised to the ground,” it stated.

The PTI chief prayed to the IHC to immediately stop authorities from illegally arresting him in any case or inquiry or investigation before any law enforcement agency, including the National Accountability Bureau without the permission of this court. Imran Khan’s motorcade has entered Islamabad after a brief interruption at the federal capital’s toll plaza to appear before district and session court in the Toshakhana case.

Stringent security measures were put in place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad’s G-11. A large contingent of police was deployed in the area to ensure foolproof security. In a statement, the Islamabad police’s spokesperson said that Section 144 (ban on public gatherings and display of weapons) has been imposed in the federal capital.

Khan’s bail plea in five cases filed in ATC

On the other hand, the team of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawyers has filed Party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s bail plea in five cases in the Anti-Terrorism Court.

As per details, five FIRs are registered against the PTI chief Imran Khan, two FIRs are registered in Ramna Police Station, two in Khanna Police Station and one in Bhara Kahu Police Station.

Earlier, the Islamabad police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalizing, and damaging the judicial complex during the former premier appearance. The leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism, the FIR added. An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

In the FIR, the police maintained that government property was damaged at the judicial complex. “Armed PTI workers threatened to kill police officials and others at the judicial complex,” it added.