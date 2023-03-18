Three terrorists killed in Awaran operation

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed three terrorists in Balochistan’s Awaran district during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), the military said in a statement on Saturday.

The operation was initiated from March 15 to intercept a terrorist group operating in general area of South Awaran, says a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It said that the terrorists were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices incidents along Turbat-Awaran Road and surrounding areas.

“Based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for last three days,” it added.

It said that a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout. On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces, it added.

During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the military’s media wing said, all three terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered.

“Pakistan Army in step with nation remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement further said.

On Wednesday, the security forces identified a location of the terrorists and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition after launching an IBO in general area Boghra Road, Chaman, the military’s media wing said.

A statement issued by the ISPR said that the IBO was carried out to search a suspected hideout of terrorists who were linked with recent firing incidents on law enforcement agencies and civilians in the Chaman area besides planting of improvised explosive devices in surrounding areas.