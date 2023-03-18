Cabinet approves salary, perks for NAB chief equivalent to SC judge

— NAB chief to draw Rs 17 lakh per month, govt residence, two cars

— Perks include a two-kanal plot in Islamabad, 2000 units of electricity, 600-litre of petrol

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet, through circulation of summary, has approved the salary package, perquisites and fringe benefits of Lt. General (R) Nazir Ahmad Butt as Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), it was learnt on Saturday.

According to sources, the Ministry of Law and Justice after obtaining approval and authorization from the Minister of Law and Justice has solicited the approval of the federal cabinet through circulation of the summary for determination of terms and conditions of the Chairman NAB as admissible to a judge of a Supreme Court of Pakistan.

As per section 6(b)(v) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 199, as amended vide (National Accountability 2nd Amendment Act, 2022), the Federal Government may determine terms and conditions of the Chairman NAB.

Sources said that after obtaining cabinet’s approval, Chairman NAB will get Rs 17 lakh per month salary, government residence, two vehicles while he will also get a plot of two kanals in the federal capital. NAB chairman will further get 2000 units of electricity per month and 600 litres of petrol each month, they added.

It is relevant to note here that his (Chairman NAB) predecessor had also enjoyed the same terms and conditions.

Chairman NAB holds an extremely sensitive position and is entrusted with extraordinary responsibilities. Being head of the leading organization engaged in anti-corruption and accountability process, his status and perquisites would commensurate with that of a judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, said documents.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lt. General (R) Nazir Ahmad has been appointed as Chairman NAB vide Ministry of Law and Justice notification dated 6th March 2023 and he has assumed the charge of the post of Chairman NAB on the same day.