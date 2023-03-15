Police book PTI workers across Pakistan for protesting possible arrest of Imran

LAHORE: Police have registered cases against hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters in multiple cities of the country, including Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, for protesting against the possible arrest of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan.

In Karachi, around 250 people, including the party’s Karachi division Vice President Masroor Sial, were booked in connection with a protest against the possible arrest of Imran Khan on the National Highway.

According to the FIR, Sial instigated the PTI workers to resort to violence, resulting in the suspension of traffic as protesters went berserk, pelted police personnel with stones, and smashed car windows.

Similarly, in Islamabad’s Tarnol area, police registered a case against three party leaders, including Amir Mughal, and 60 unidentified workers.

In another incident, PTI workers who allegedly hurled stones at cops on Expressway resulting in injuries to three police personnel, including Khana police station SHO, were booked under terrorism charges.

Police have prepared lists under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law, and raids were being carried out in different parts of the federal capital and suburbs till the last reports came in.

In Rawalpindi, a case was registered at the City police station against PTI workers on charges of attacking policemen during their protest. The case was registered on the complaint of DFC Hasnain Raza Bhatti. 14 party leaders, including former members of the Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Ejaz Jazi, Umar Tanveer, and Asif Mehmood, were named in the case, along with 16 unidentified workers.