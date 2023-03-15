Sharif pledges support to fighting Islamophobia globally

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the country’s commitment to support global efforts to end Islamophobia on Wednesday, as the world celebrated the international day to “stamp out anti-Muslim hatred.”

In a tweet marking the day, he said that Pakistan stands with the world community in seeking an end to all forms of hatred, profiling, and discrimination against Muslims based on their faith.

Sharif emphasised that Islam, like other religions, advocates for tolerance, respect, peace, and human development.

The observation follows the unanimous adoption of a resolution, submitted by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in 2022 that proclaimed 15 March as the International Day, calling for global dialogue that promotes tolerance, peace and respect for human rights and religious diversity.

The resolution marks the day when an Australian militant entered two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 worshippers and injuring 40 others.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres affirmed the move is “a call for action to stamp out anti-Muslim hatred”.

“Discrimination diminishes us all. We must stand up against it,” he said on Twitter. “Today [and] every day, we must counter the forces of division by reaffirming our common humanity.”

Separately, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi also noted that “Islamophobia is rooted in xenophobia, or the fear of strangers, which is reflected in discriminatory practices, travel bans, hate speech, bullying and targeting of other people,” and urged countries to uphold the freedom of religion and take action against the hatred.

“All of us carry a responsibility to challenge Islamophobia or any similar phenomenon, to call out injustice and condemn discrimination based on religion or belief – or the lack of them,” said Korosi.

Last week, the Turkish ambassador to the UN said that Islamophobia has become a “major threat to democracy” and desecration of the holy Quran and mosques is “on the rise”.

Sedat Onal said: “Islamophobia is a real and a rising threat.”