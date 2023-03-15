Committee approves strategy for Constitution’s 50th anniversary celebration

ISLAMABAD: In its fourth meeting on Wednesday, the Advisory Committee of the Parliament to oversee the preparations for the golden jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution, chaired by Senator Raza Rabbani, approved the media strategy for the celebrations.

The committee also reviewed the progress made with respect to the construction of the constitutional monument, the restoration of the old National Assembly Hall at the State Bank building in Islamabad, special messages by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the status of declamation contests being carried out at educational institutes across the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb shared details of the media strategy to cover the commemoration. She said all departments of the ministry, including PTV, Radio Pakistan, Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), Press Information Department (PID), External Publicity Wing, and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), have planned certain activities related to the celebrations, such as airing special programs, documentaries, podcasts, exhibitions, quiz contests, mushairas, publications of articles, news supplements, etc.

The activities would be given ample coverage on print, electronic, and digital media, both in the private and public spheres, with special emphasis on regional channels.

The committee lauded the comprehensive strategy and gave its input to make it more inclusive and comprehensive. Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar apprised the committee that matters related to the restoration of the old Assembly Hall at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) building have been addressed, and it would be completed in a few months.

The committee proposed to declare the said hall as a national heritage. Dar also shared sample designs for the commemorative coin, one of which was approved by the Committee.

The meeting also took cognisance of the reports of the sub-committees on education and declamations, construction of the constitutional monument, and finances related to the event, among others.