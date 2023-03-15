Sanjrani emphasises Senate’s role in strengthening democracy

ISLAMABAD: The Senate commemorated its 50th anniversary at a special session held at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday. Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani presided over the session, which will continue for three days, Radio Pakistan reported.

In his opening remarks, the chairman emphasized the important role played by the Upper House in strengthening parliamentary democracy in Pakistan. He announced the commemorative session will feature speeches by former Chairmen and members of the Senate, as well as representatives of various provincial assemblies, chambers of commerce and industries, bar councils, and foreign envoys working in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also addressed the Senate, stressing the importance of maintaining continuity in the democratic system while ensuring transparent fiscal discipline. He praised the Senate’s role in maintaining unity and solidarity among the provinces and providing equal representation, despite facing challenges.

Dar, who also serves as Leader of the House in the Senate, acknowledged the Upper House’s contributions to the quality of legislation as a deliberative chamber with diverse experience.

He also highlighted the Senate’s role in forging national unity and cohesion and managing conflicts and disputes among provinces with institutional legitimacy.

Former and sitting members of the House presented their perspectives on the Senate’s past accomplishments and future challenges facing Pakistan.

As part of the commemorative session, the Chairman Senate conferred honorary shields on all the speakers, including Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Aitzaz Ahsan, Ilyas Bilour, Jan Jamali, Sehar Kamran, Syed Hidayatullah Shah, Farhatullah Babar, Farah Aqil Shah, Dr Jahanzeb Jalamldini, Abida Azeem, Prince Ahmed Umar Ahmedzai, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Maulana Ataur Rehman, Behramand Tangi, Dinesh Kumar, Farooq H. Naek, Hidayatullah Khan, and Faiz Muhammad.