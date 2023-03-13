SHC serves notices on disqualification plea of PPP lawmaker over Jokhio murder

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to parties on a petition filed by Barrister Ali Tahir seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais Bijar Khan, who was indicted in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

The court has summoned their replies within three weeks, and Jam Awais Gohram, the speaker of the Sindh Assembly, the chief secretary of Sindh, and the election commission have been made parties to the petition.

The petitioner argued that Khan had paid Diyet (blood money) to the family of the deceased in the murder case but had not remained truthful and trustworthy after doing so. The petitioner cited clause 53 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which considers Diyet as punishment.

Khan, who was elected as a member of the Sindh Assembly on PS-79 (Thatta-III), was served a legal notice in the case. The petitioner further alleged that the police did not conduct a fair investigation due to the influence of the accused.

Khan and his associates were booked in October 2021 for allegedly torturing an activist, Nazim Jokhio, to death as he tried to stop their illegal hunting of the houbara bustard, an endangered species, in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.