Murad inaugurates polio vaccination campaign in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched a polio eradication campaign in Karachi on Monday by administering polio drops to children.

According to Shah, Sindh has not reported a single case of polio in the last thirty-three months.

In his speech at the campaign ceremony, Shah urged parents to cooperate with polio teams in order to protect the future of Pakistan and eradicate the disease from the country.

During the campaign, polio drops will be administered to 5.6 million children under the age of five in high-risk districts of the province, totaling 16 in number.