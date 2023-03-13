Minister asks for new schemes for SMEs in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries Adnan Jalil Monday said that there is an urgent need to start new business schemes for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and directed the SMEDA to play an important role in this regard.

During a meeting, the minister while appreciating the participation and interest of women in business activities, urged Women’s Chamber to play its role in providing loans and creating awareness to boost their businesses. He said that he will try to resolve problems and difficulties of business community on a priority basis.

Managing Director of the Bank of Khyber (BoK) Muhammad Ali Gulfraz, Chief Commercial Officer of the KP Economic Zones Company Adil Salahuddin, Deputy Managing Director KP Small Industries Development Board, Provincial Chief SMEDA Rashid Aman, Vice President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries Anila Khalid and other officials participated in the meeting.

The caretaker minister was briefed on efforts for the promotion of SMEs, micro financing, business registration, provision of business loans by the bank, effectiveness of Chamber of Commerce and awareness campaign and other issues in the province. There was a special discussion on loans for youth and women.

Chief Executive BoK Gulfaraz briefed in detail regarding the provision of loans to youth and other facilities by Bank of Khyber. Appreciating the role of the BoK, Jalil said that the bank should open a facilitation center so that people do not face any difficulty in availing loans and other facilities. The minister also directed to convene a meeting of Women’s Chamber of Commerce next week.