NATIONAL

Security forces gun down terrorist involved in attack on census team in Tank

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday killed a terrorist involved in attack on census team in Tank district.

“On 13 March 2023, terrorists opened fire on Police party employed on Census security duty in general area Raghzai, Tank District. Resultantly, one policeman, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat,” said ISPR.

“On receipt of the information, security forces immediately cordoned the area, blocking all possible escape routes. Fleeing terrorists were intercepted in general area Gara Guldad, Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District. After intense exchange of fire, terrorist commander Abdul Rasheed alias Rasheedi, was killed,” said the statement.

The killed terrorist was wanted by police being involved in numerous terrorist activities against Security Forces as well as killing of innocent civilians. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and Security forces’ commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Previous article
Tank: Two police officials martyred in terrorist attacks on census teams
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

MQM founder loses £10m properties case to MQM-P in London

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder has lost a case of six properties in London, worth £10 million, to MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) after a legal...

PTI seeks apology from PML-N for running smear campaign against Khan, his wife

Capital police lands in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan

Imran, Fawad’s arrest warrants suspended in ECP contempt case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.