Security forces gun down terrorist involved in attack on census team in Tank

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday killed a terrorist involved in attack on census team in Tank district.

“On 13 March 2023, terrorists opened fire on Police party employed on Census security duty in general area Raghzai, Tank District. Resultantly, one policeman, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat,” said ISPR.

“On receipt of the information, security forces immediately cordoned the area, blocking all possible escape routes. Fleeing terrorists were intercepted in general area Gara Guldad, Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District. After intense exchange of fire, terrorist commander Abdul Rasheed alias Rasheedi, was killed,” said the statement.

The killed terrorist was wanted by police being involved in numerous terrorist activities against Security Forces as well as killing of innocent civilians. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and Security forces’ commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism.