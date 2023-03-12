Imran greets President Xi Jinping, welcomes KSA-Iran’s resumption of diplomatic ties

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has congratulated Chinese President XI Jinping on his re-election for a third term.

“Heartiest congratulations to President Xi Jinping on his re-election for a third term as China’s President,” the former prime minister said in a brief statement on Twitter.

Heartiest congratulations to President Xi Jinping on his re-election for a third term as China's President. pic.twitter.com/MDnU8xaghf — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 12, 2023

In a historic move, Xi Jinping was handed an unprecedented third term as President of China. The appointment comes after he was handed in October another five years as head of the Chinese Communist party (CCP) and the military.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman welcomed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier shared a news story regarding the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, welcoming the development.

We welcome this development. My govt had taken an initiative to bring KSA & Iran together for dialogue as part of our policy of wider engagement for peace & for unity of the Ummah. We appreciate China's role in this diplomatic breakthrough.https://t.co/XSd3polNzJ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 12, 2023

Imran Khan noted that his government had taken an initiative to bring Iran and Saudi Arabia together for dialogue “as part of our policy of wider engagement for peace and unity of the Ummah”. He also appreciated China’s role in the diplomatic breakthrough.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations after seven years of hostility after reaching an agreement in Beijing. According to a joint statement, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies within two months.

The agreement was reached between Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, with Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban and Wang Yi, China’s most senior diplomat.