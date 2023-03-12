Aurat March for implementation of laws relating to women, trans

KARACHI: The sixth edition of ‘Aurat March Karachi’ on Sunday stressed the need for the implementation of laws related to women and transgenders in letter and spirit.

The participants said their march was against the narrow minds, who were against women’s rights.

The organizers of the Aurat March also rolled out their seven demands, including an end to forced conversions and child marriages in Sindh. They said that these practices violate the constitutional guarantees and they demanded the immediate implementation of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013.

They urged the federal government to restore the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 in its original form, including chapter II section 3, which protects the right of a person to be recognized as transgender as per their gender identity.

“We also demand from the government to take action against the escalating violence, including extreme mob violence, which is used to intimidate and murder members of this marginalized community.”

The organizers demanded that safe houses and subsidized shelters for women should be established in each district of the Sindh province.

They also demanded of taking action against all private jails and the abolishment of bonded labour in Sindh and Balochistan.

They demanded of providing immediate rehabilitation for the flood victims and social security through monthly stipends for all women and transgenders in the flood-hit areas.

They further demanded that the implementation of the minimum wage set by the Sindh government, which is Rs 25,000, be ensured for every worker.