Rain expected at isolated places in upper KP, Kashmir: PMD

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Partly cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas during day time.

According to the situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while rain occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was: Parachinar 20mm; Takht Bai 8mm; Peshawar (Airport 5mm, City 3mm); Cherat, Malam Jabba, Mirkhani, and Bacha Khan Airport 3mm, Chitral, Drosh, and Bannu 2mm, and Saidu Sharif, and Kalam 1mm.

The highest temperatures were recorded in Mithi at 40°C, and in Khairpur, Rohri, Sukkur, Thatta and Hyderabad at 37°C.

Khawaja Saad promises swift, inexpensive justice under reformed system
Staff Report
Staff Report

