NATIONAL

Government launches citizen’s guide to prevent gender-based violence

By Staff Report
Aurat March protesters hold placards and shout slogans as they gather to mark the International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The government has launched a citizen’s guide to prevent gender-based violence to mark International Women’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the citizen’s guide is established under the gender unit of the ministry so that development projects can be considered and reviewed from the gender perspective as well.

“If Pakistan is to be put on the path of rapid development, then we have to connect 100 percent of the population with the development process of the country,” said the minister.

Noting several projects for women under the development budget have been launched, he added that 50 percent of scholarship programs offered by the government are reserved for women.

The minister further highlighted the government is going to start an internship program soon in which equal opportunities will be provided to women and fresh graduate female students.

Similarly, the government is also starting the Innovation Fund Programme, through which women entrepreneurs will be encouraged and provided funds to run their businesses so that they can become role models for other women, he added.

Previous article
Pakistan to start polio vaccination to immunise 21mn children
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Judge’s sons serve defamation notice to lawyer over misconduct claim

ISLAMABAD: The sons of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi have issued a legal notice to Barrister Mian Dawood, demanding a public apology within...

Second navy ship leaves with supplies for quake victims in Turkey and Syria

PTI lawmaker from Karachi ‘picked up’ ahead of Imran’s rally in Lahore

Israeli army kills three Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.