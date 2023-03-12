Government launches citizen’s guide to prevent gender-based violence

ISLAMABAD: The government has launched a citizen’s guide to prevent gender-based violence to mark International Women’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the citizen’s guide is established under the gender unit of the ministry so that development projects can be considered and reviewed from the gender perspective as well.

“If Pakistan is to be put on the path of rapid development, then we have to connect 100 percent of the population with the development process of the country,” said the minister.

Noting several projects for women under the development budget have been launched, he added that 50 percent of scholarship programs offered by the government are reserved for women.

The minister further highlighted the government is going to start an internship program soon in which equal opportunities will be provided to women and fresh graduate female students.

Similarly, the government is also starting the Innovation Fund Programme, through which women entrepreneurs will be encouraged and provided funds to run their businesses so that they can become role models for other women, he added.