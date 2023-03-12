Pakistan to start polio vaccination to immunise 21mn children

ISLAMABAD: A polio vaccination campaign to immunise more than 21.54 million children under the age of five will kick off in Sindh and Punjab on Monday, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

In the first phase of the drive, more than 17 million children during the five-day campaign from March 13 to March 17 would be vaccinated in 13 districts of Punjab, 16 districts of Sindh and Islamabad, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The second phase would be held from April 3 to April 7 to vaccinate more than four million children in 12 districts of Balochistan and 26 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the seven endemic districts of KP, it added.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel urged parents and caregivers to ensure that their children receive the life-saving polio vaccine so that they remain protected from poliovirus.

“The presence of wild polio in the environment shows that the virus is circulating in our communities and posing a serious risk to our children,” the minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

Wild poliovirus was detected for the first time this year in sewage samples collected from two separate sites in Lahore in January, said the ministry.

Two more samples have since then tested positive for polio — wild polio was detected in a sample collected from the Dera Ismail Khan district of KP and a variant poliovirus was detected from the Ghotki district of Sindh, according to the statement.