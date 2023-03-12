NATIONAL

Another aircraft carrying quake relief goods departs for Turkey

By Anadolu Agency
ADANA, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 11: Donations are seen before departure as they are loaded by the help of soldiers to be sent for the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye as part of an aid campaign at the Incirlik Air Base in Adana, Turkiye on February 11, 2023. Donations are being dispatched in solidarity with the Turkish soldiers by the personnel of many foreign countries, including the soldiers of the USA, Azerbaijan, Poland, Spain, Lithuania, Qatar, Belgium and Pakistan. Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later, at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region. Turkiye declared 7 days of national mourning after deadly earthquakes in southern provinces. (Photo by Ozan Efeoglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KARACHI: A cargo plane carrying 90 tons of relief goods, including 1,200 winterised tents, departed for quake-hit Turkey on Sunday.

It was the second aid flight sent to Turkey for earthquake victims over the past 48 hours, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement.

On Saturday, another cargo plane carrying 90 tons of relief goods arrived in the southern Adana province, the statement added.

Khawaja Hassan, the prime minister’s special assistant, is accompanying the relief aid.

“Both flights are part of a special air bridge operation which will fly more than 34 chartered cargo aircraft for dispatching tents to Turkey,” the statement added.

A second ship of the Pakistan Navy departed on Saturday with 500 tons of relief supplies for people affected by the twin powerful earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The ship, PNS Moawin, which departed from Karachi, is carrying 2,600 winterised tents and 38,000 blankets for Turkey and 22,000 blankets, ration packets, and generators for Syria.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week announced that Pakistan would send 50,000 winterized tents for earthquake victims in Turkey by March 23.

Previous article
Government launches citizen’s guide to prevent gender-based violence
Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Agency

NATIONAL

