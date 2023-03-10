‘Temporary relief’ for Imran as BHC suspends arrest warrants for two weeks

QUETTA: Giving temporary relief to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants against him issued by a local court in hate speech case.

The former prime minister had moved BHC after a local court in Quetta on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan in a case pertaining to inciting public against state institutions. During the hearing, the BHC judge suspended Imran Khan’s arrest warrants for two weeks and issued notices to the IGP Balochistan, DIG, SP legal, and SHO.

The high court also sent notice to plaintiff Khaleel Kakar and adjourned the hearings for two weeks.

The development came hours after Quetta police on Friday morning reached Lahore to arrest the former premier Imran Khan in the hate speech case.

The Quetta judicial magistrate issued non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chief following a case registered at the Bijli Ghar police station. The case was filed against Imran Khan for maligning the national institutions. The Balochistan police registered a case against the PTI chairman on the complaint of a citizen – named Abdul Khalil Karak.

Kakar had alleged that the PTI chief’s statement was an attempt to destroy public peace and order. The PTI chairman was booked under Pakistan Penal Code – Section 505 [Statements conducing to public mischief], Section 124-A [Sedition] and Section 153-A [Promoting enmity between different groups].

Quetta police team reaches Lahore

On the other hand, a team of Quetta police on Friday reached Lahore to arrest the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

The Quetta police team, led by Superintendent Police (SP) City Nadeem reached Lahore with the arrest warrant of Imran Khan. The team led by the SP City includes a sub-inspector, two guards and a driver. Sources privy to the development said CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddiq has been informed about the presence of Quetta police in Lahore for Imran Khan’s arrest.