LHC dismisses contempt petition against Fawad Ch

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry over his anti-judiciary remarks.

The LHC single member bench – comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petition and declared it as inadmissible as Advocate Shahid Rana sought contempt of court proceedings against Fawad Chaudhry for giving anti-judiciary remarks.

During the hearing, the court ruled that it could not initiate court proceedings on political statements criticizing judgments.

Earlier, Advocate Saleemullah moved IHC against Fawad Chaudhry over his derogatory remarks against the judiciary on social media.

The petition stated that the PTI leader criticised judiciary after former prime minister Imran Khan issued threats to female judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The applicant pleaded with the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the PTI leader and punish him according to the law.

 

