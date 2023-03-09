NATIONAL

Autopsy reveals marks of vicious torture on PTI worker’s body: report

By Monitoring Report

LAHORE: Ali Bilal, also known as Zill-i-Shah, a supporter of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party who died, reportedly in police custody, in Lahore Wednesday was in fact viciously assaulted before he passed away, reports citing sources confirmed.

The post-mortem examination, conducted by a three-member forensic team from General Hospital, revealed evidence of assault on his body, with the cause of death determined to be due to torture, GNN reported.

According to journalist Zarrar Khuhro, his post-mortem report says he was beaten. Separately, GNN reported it also indicated that Bilal, 34, died from shortness of breath during the assault.

“Whether the video of him in a police van is old or new isn’t as important as the fact that there are clear signs of being hit on and near the head. Focusing on video alone is a distraction,” Khuhro noted.

The post-mortem report has also been shared with Mohsin Naqvi, caretaker chief minister of Punjab, and Javed Akram, specialised healthcare minister, but is yet to be made publicly available, the report said.

Naqvi is understood to have ordered an inquiry into the event.

Sharing the pictures of the deceased and the image of his identity card, former prime minister Imran Khan tweeted Bilal was unarmed when “murdered by the police”.

He said it was a shameful act that the caretaker government unleashed brutality on unarmed party workers coming to attend the scheduled election rally.

“Pakistan is in the grip of murderous criminals. We will file cases against [provincial police chief], [head of Lahore police] and others for the murder,” Khan said.

In another tweet, he posted a video showing Bilal sitting inside a prison van. “So he was killed while in police custody — such is the murderous bent of the present regime and Punjab police,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has called for an investigation into the incident.

Farhan Haq, a spokesperson for Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in a statement, emphasized that people have the right to peaceful protest, and those who committed violence against demonstrators should be held accountable.

Guterres also appealed for calm and restraint to ease tensions in the region.

