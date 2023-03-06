NATIONAL

Officer removed from Petroleum Ministry on IB’s report, secures position in DGPC

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: A former Director General Petroleum Concession (DGPC) and DG Gas who was earlier removed from both the posts on the basis of a spy agency’s report has been currently working as Provincial Director representing the Sindh province in the office of DGPC.

According to sources in the petroleum division, Qazi Muhammad Saleem Saddiqui had worked in the Ministry of Petroleum as former DGPC and former DG Gas. They said that Qazi Saleem was removed from both the important positions allegedly on the basis of a report issued by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), which is currently available with the Ministry of Petroleum. However, they said Qazi Saleem has now been working as Provincial Director representing the Sindh province in the office of DGPC. Qazi Saleem is allegedly on the payroll of Exploration & Production (E&P) and service companies, said sources.

They added that Qazi Saleem is illegally harassing and influencing the officers of DGPC and DG Gas and coercing them to provide state secrets.

When contacted with the incumbent Secretary Petroleum to know the status of Qazi Saleem, he confirmed the information, saying, yes, he (Qazi Saleem) was removed from both positions on the basis of the IB reports. And, reports are available with the Admin of this Ministry (Petroleum division).

Responding to a question, the Petroleum Secretary said that Qazi Saleem was appointed by the Sindh Government and “we are sure that the Sindh Government doesn’t know about his reputation”.

The Secretary Petroleum also confirmed that he has heard that Qazi Saleem has been providing services to few companies including the service company.

About pressurizing the officers of DGPC for sharing the state secrets, the Secretary Petroleum also confirmed that Qazi Saleem has approached officers of DGPC for the provision of information many times. “When all officers were told not to share information then he tried to influence the lower staff,” claimed the Secretary Petroleum.

It is also learnt from the sources that Qazi Saleem was removed from DGPC in the year 2013. But he was transferred again to DGPC in the year 2017, they added.

Pakistan Today/Profit has repeatedly tried to secure the precious words/stance of Qazi Muhammad Saleem Saddiqui. But he preferred not to speak and all attempts to get his stance remained in vain.

 

The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

