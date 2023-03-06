NATIONAL

KPRA records 30.6pc growth in revenue collection in 2022-23

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has recorded a 30.6% increase in revenue in the first seven months of the current fiscal as compared to last year.

KPRA’s spokesman Sohail Khattak informed that the authority has generated revenue of Rs17.5 billion in the first seven months of FY 2022-23. Khattak said the KPRA was assigned to collect Rs35 billion in the current financial year of which the authority has collected sale tax of Rs15.3 billion on services while Rs2.1 billion as infrastructure development cess.

The spokesman further claimed that in the past, KPRA has always achieved the annual tax target and will also achieve the tax target set for the current financial year. The KPRA has generated the highest tax revenue in telecom, oil and gas and sectors.

According to sources, last year KPRA collected Rs13.3 billion in the first seven months, while in the first seven months of this financial year, the authority has collected Rs17.5 billion so far. The authority collected Rs2 billion in January last year, while in comparison, the KPRA collected Rs2.5 billion in the month of January during current fiscal year. Furthermore, the authority has outstanding dues against FBR of around Rs7 billion of input tax adjustments, which the Federal Government will pay to KPRA for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The KPRA has been tasked to collect Sales Tax on Services and Infrastructure Development Cell (IDC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it contributes to more than 60 percent of provincial own source revenue. The KPRA collects the IDC at entry and exit points of Pak-Afghan Border including the Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Angoor Ada and Kharlachi checking points of Pakistan Customs.

 

