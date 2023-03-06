Imran’s arrest no issue if convicted by courts: Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister RanaSanaullah Khan said on Sunday the arrest of Imran Khan was not a big issue for the government, but it wanted the courts to convict him under the law.

Talking to the media after inaugurating tent-pegging championship at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), he said if the court ordered for Imran’s arrest, he would instantly comply with the orders without any fear of law and order situation or resistance from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

The interior minister clarified that in present instance, the police had gone to Zaman Park to comply with the court orders, and the government had nothing to do with it. He said that multiple cases had been registered against Imran Khan. In Toshakhana case, he was nominated, but indictment was yet to take place, he added.

The minister said that he [Imran] was maligning others, adding that under his nose, his crony Farah Gogi kept looting the country and shifting her wealth abroad.

RanaSanaullah said that holding of election was a responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was fully ready to participate in the democratic process.

The minister appreciated the UAF administration especially Vice Chancellor Prof DrIqrar Ahmad Khan for organising healthy extracurricular activities. He said that sport events could help develop sound mind of the nation.

Tent pegging is part of Punjab’s cultural activities, he said and added that such activities should be promoted at grassroots level so that it could play a role in establishing a healthy society.

Later, the minister distributed shields and gifts among the position holders of various competitions, organised by the UAF in connection with the spring festival celebrations.

‘Borrow some “courage” from PML-N supremo’

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to borrow some “courage” from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Asif expressed his thoughts in connection with the potential arrest of Mr Khan, saying, “Imran is asking his workers to court arrest. But he himself escaped from getting arrested.”

He reminded Mr Khan that it was normal for the political leaders to make their sacrifices for the sake of their beliefs and ideologies.”

Continuing to take a dig at Imran Khan, Mr Asif said, “The political leaders bear the difficulties of imprisonment with great respect and prestige.”

Talking about former South African President Nelson Mandela, Mr Asif said, “Imran gives the example of Nelson Mandela. But having no shame himself.”