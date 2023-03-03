You must have noticed that people who are punctual at their workplaces or meetings often get late at other informal social gatherings. Why is that so? Punctuality is emphasised and even observed in our educational institutions, but we tend to struggle to follow it in our everyday lives. The reason, I believe, is that like many other things, we have not understood the true spirit of punctuality. We need to realise that by being punctual, we are valuing our own time, which is a precious resource. Once we arrive at our destination on time, our mind perceives it as a task completed successfully. Punctuality, thus, is a component of time management, which is a skill essential for success in both professional and personal life. Besides, we are also respecting others and their time by being punctual. It shows that we value and prioritise our commitments. Similarly, when we are voluntarily punctual at our workplace, it implies that we hold our job in high regard. Eventually, all of this leads to our own long-term respect. Moreover, discipline, design and organisation can be observed in Nature, too. From the magnanimous celestial bodies to the tiniest atoms, a highly systematic arrangement can be observed. Punctuality is also a component of self-discipline. Hence, by observing punctuality, we also get in harmony with Nature. It is, therefore, time we adopted a different approach to punctuality. Unlike an undesirable thing forcibly imposed upon us, it should be seen as something that develops our personality for our own benefit. Such an approach towards incopo-rating punctuality and its practice in life can bring about a major change.

SYED ZOHAIB RIZVI

KARACHI