Every time there is a rumour of possible hike in fuel prices, there is suddenly a shortage of petrol in the country. The more the government of the time tries to clarify that there is no petrol shortage in the country, the longer gets the queue at most petrol stations. It is all about creating artificial shortage in order to make undue profits. Anybody indulging in such activities should be taken to task and their licences should be revoked. Recently, many cities in Punjab, including Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sargodha, experienced hardships because the dealers claimed that petroleum deliveries had stopped and their stock was running out. The government may be sincere in its efforts, but it must take immediate practical steps against those creating such artificial shortages. The general public deserves at least that much relief.

KHALIDA KHALID

TURBAT