Rotary International praises Pakistan’s success against polio

WASHINGTON: The International PolioPlus Committee of Rotary International has recognized Pakistan’s progress in the fight against polio, with no new cases reported in the past five months., Radio Pakistan reported.

The chair of the committee, Michael K. McGovern, conveyed this during his meeting with Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, in Washington.

He praised the government, prime minister, and other officials for their commitment to eradicating polio, citing the assistance of 3,000 Rotarians who are helping to overcome the disease from one of its last bastions.

In response, Ambassador Khan thanked Rotary International and other groups who have contributed to the cause, highlighting the efforts of healthcare professionals, polio workers, and law enforcement personnel in reaching every child in the country despite numerous challenges.

He emphasised that the fight against polio remains a top priority for successive governments in Pakistan and that they will not relax their efforts until the disease is completely eradicated.

Efforts to eliminate polio in Pakistan have been complicated in recent years, as polio workers have faced attacks by right-wing groups who say the health teams are Western spies, or that the vaccines they administer are intended to sterilise children.