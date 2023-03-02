Pakistan envoy discusses agreement with Azerbaijan to enhance bilateral trade

BAKU: Islamabad’s ambassador to Baku, Bilal Hayee, expressed hope on Thursday that the Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade would increase from its current level of $30 million after both countries signed a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), which is currently under discussion.

Hayee made this statement during an interview with APP at the Baku Congress Hall, where the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group’s summit on fighting against Covid-19 was taking place.

Hayee explained that Pakistan’s bilateral trade with Azerbaijan currently consisted of 90 percent exports from Pakistan, with rice being the major commodity. He also mentioned that Azerbaijan had recently exempted customs duty on the export of Pakistani rice, which would ultimately increase rice exports from $30-40 million.

Hayee highlighted the cultural and bilateral relations between the two countries, noting that Azerbaijan was the only country in Central Asia and South Caucasus with a direct flight to Pakistan. He also mentioned that Pakistani nationals had the facility of hassle-free online visas to Azerbaijan.

Hayee said Pakistan was an active member of NAM, and the summit was being held in a country with whom Pakistan had “very special relations.” He added that Pakistan had supported Azerbaijan at every forum throughout its struggle to get rid of foreign occupation of its territory.

Hayee emphasised the importance of peaceful resolution of regional disputes, particularly those involving foreign occupation, like Jammu and Kashmir. He noted that development was always linked to peace and in case of any conflict, development was always the first casualty.

Hayee mentioned that Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq represented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the summit. The summit would discuss south-south cooperation and put forward strategies to overcome post-Covid challenges that had become more than just health challenges, but also economic ones.

Hayee concluded by saying that NAM always strived for addressing the fundamental rights of developing countries, rather than indulging in bloc politics.