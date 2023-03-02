Sanaullah: Imran’s hiding place is no more

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan made a statement claiming that Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), would soon be arrested and would not be able to find a place to hide.

While speaking to a TV station, he also said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always respected the courts, and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif had attended dozens of court hearings.

The minister further accused Khan of putting political opponents in jail on false charges and stated that when he was found guilty in the Toshakhana case, he started making baseless allegations.

Sanaullah Khan added that Khan would face a transparent probe for selling an expensive wristwatch. He also stated that due to Khan’s involvement in the sale of gifts, he would be presented in court and made to answer for the details.

The minister claimed that the government was committed to establishing the rule of law, and he held Khan responsible for destroying the country for the sake of his personal ego. He called Khan a “fitna” and said his fake narratives were being exposed one after another.