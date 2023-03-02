NATIONAL

Sanaullah: Imran’s hiding place is no more

By Staff Report
Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Pakistans ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan said hes confident of returning to power this year, and would back a continued role for the International Monetary Fund to prop up the economy and stave off a growing risk of a debt default. Photographer: Betsy Joles/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan made a statement claiming that Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), would soon be arrested and would not be able to find a place to hide.

While speaking to a TV station, he also said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always respected the courts, and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif had attended dozens of court hearings.

The minister further accused Khan of putting political opponents in jail on false charges and stated that when he was found guilty in the Toshakhana case, he started making baseless allegations.

Sanaullah Khan added that Khan would face a transparent probe for selling an expensive wristwatch. He also stated that due to Khan’s involvement in the sale of gifts, he would be presented in court and made to answer for the details.

The minister claimed that the government was committed to establishing the rule of law, and he held Khan responsible for destroying the country for the sake of his personal ego. He called Khan a “fitna” and said his fake narratives were being exposed one after another.

