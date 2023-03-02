Islamabad police prohibit protests near courts after PTI power show

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police announced a ban on protests near local courts after Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s supporters allegedly vandalised the premises on Tuesday.

Tight security and thousands of supporters greeted Khan Tuesday as he made his first appearance in Islamabad since being shot in the leg during a protest rally in November, which drew nationwide condemnation.

The ban on Thursday followed Section 144 being imposed across the capital due to security concerns.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed on Twitter that protests near the courts were now prohibited, with only lawyers, journalists, defendants, and authorized personnel allowed on the premises.

وفاقی دارالحکومت کی عدالتوں کی سیکیورٹی ۔ اسلام آباد میں قائم عدالتوں کے گرد و نواح میں مظاہروں پر پابندی عائد کردی گئی ہے۔ وفاقی دارالحکومت میں دفعہ 144 نافذ العمل ہے۔عدالتوں کے احاطے میں صرف وکلاء، صحافیوں اور زیر سماعت مقدمات سے متعلقہ افراد کو داخلے کی اجازت دی جائے گی۔⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 2, 2023

The spokesperson cited security and other threats as the reason for the measures taken. During Khan’s appearances in different courts at Sector G-11 of the judicial complex, PTI workers removed all barriers and damaged property, leading to a breach of security.

A case has been registered against the workers under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other charges on behalf of the state, according to the spokesperson.

On the other hand, legal problems for Khan have continued to mount. In October, the elections tribunal disqualified him from holding public office on charges he sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier. He was stripped of his seat in the National Assembly.

Khan has challenged his disqualification and denied wrongdoing.

He has been leading protests for months now calling for early elections to oust the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who says polls will be held later this year when Parliament completes its five-year term.

— With AP