Sharif congratulates Tinubu on winning Nigerian presidential election

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters on September 23, 2022 in New York City. After two years of holding the session virtually or in a hybrid format, 157 heads of state and representatives of government are expected to attend the General Assembly in person (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in Nigeria’s presidential election in a tweet on Thursday.

He expressed his felicitations and best wishes to Tinubu, and emphasised the strong relationship between Pakistan and Africa’s most populous nation, especially in defense, trade, and the economy.

Tinubu, 71, is recognized for his previous service as the governor of Lagos from 1999 to 2007, during which he introduced reforms that contributed to the development of the state, which is now Nigeria’s economic centre.

He will take over leadership of a country grappling with insurgencies in the northeast, armed attacks, killings and kidnappings, conflict between livestock herders and farmers, cash, fuel and power shortages, and perennial corruption that opponents say Buhari’s party has failed to stamp out, despite promises to do so.

The opposition People’s Democratic Party, Labour Party and a smaller party rejected the results.

“The results being declared at the National Collation centre have been heavily doctored and manipulated and do not reflect the wishes of Nigerians expressed at the polls,” they said in a joint statement.

