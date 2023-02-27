Former general arrested over government criticism

— Octogenarian Amjad Shuaib sent on three-day remand for inciting public incitement towards state

ISLAMABAD: Amjad Shuaib, former lieutenant general and now a defense analyst, was sent on a three-day physical remand on Monday following his midnight arrest on charges of inciting public incitement towards “state institutions”, an oblique reference to his parent organisation.

Police officials from the Ramna police station in Sector G-11 “picked up” Shuaib, a fierce critic of the Shehbaz Sharif government, from his residence in Islamabad, according to several tweets issued by the journalists.

کچھ شرم کچھ حياء 80 سالہ جنرل ریٹائرڈ امجد شعیب کو صبح 1 بجے گرفتار کیا فاشسٹ حکومتیں دباتی اور ڈراتی ہیں#امجد_شعیب_کو_رہا_کرو pic.twitter.com/aOJOX9ZfrZ — Meher Bokhari (@meherbokhari) February 27, 2023

Later in the day, a court in Islamabad approved a three-day physical remand, turning down the prosecution’s request for a seven-day remand.

The arrest was made in response to a first information report (FIR), registered on February 25 and accused Shuaib of attempting to stir up disharmony, anarchy, and a law and order situation in the country through his controversial statements made on a TV programme.

The complaint was registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Section 153-A pertains to promoting enmity between different groups, while Section 505 deals with statements that could potentially lead to public mischief.

His alleged remarks and analysis are said to have “provoked” government employees against carrying out their official duties and promoted enmity among the people, according to the FIR.

The statement also claims that Shuaib’s actions were part of a “planned conspiracy” to weaken the country.

During the proceedings on Monday, the government claimed the former military officer attempted to spread hate between the government, the opposition, and civil service through his statements on TV.

But Shuaib’s counsel opposed the assertion and contended the case against him was registered on political grounds.

The event drew condemnation from various segments of society. In a scathing tweet, journalist Mehr Tarar said “arresting 80-year-old Sohaib is one more draconian act of this fascist regime.”

Arresting 80-year-old General (Retd) Amjad Sohaib is one more draconian act of this fascist regime. — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) February 27, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, said the “arrest will only fuel further animosity and apprehension.”

“It is highly problematic to apprehend a senior military figure for merely expressing criticism. Amjad Shuaib should be released without delay,” he tweeted.

اسی سالہ جنرل امجد شعیب کی گرفتاری سوائے مزید نفرت اور بے چینی کے کچھ نہیں دے گی، محض تنقید پر اتنے سینئر فوجی جنرل کی گرفتاری انتہائ غلط روائیت ہے،امجد شعیب کو فوری رہا کیا جائے جوش سے نہیں ہوش سے کام کرنے کا وقت ہے، ملک سنگین بحرانوں میں گھرا ہوا ہے مزید بحران پیدا نہ کیجئے https://t.co/JGr4ZYuXRi — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 27, 2023

This is not the first time Shuaib has been summoned by law enforcement agencies. In 2021, he was summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after he made a claim about a meeting between then-prime minister Imran Khan and a team from Israel.