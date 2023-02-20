NATIONAL

Several injured as another lift falls in Karachi

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Several people including two women were injured as another lift fell in a residential area of Clifton in Karachi on Monday.

This is the second incident of lift collapse as a woman had died when elevator at a private hospital in Kareemabad area of Karachi fell last week.

In the latest incident, the lift of an apartment building in Clifton Block IV came down crashing at 11:00 pm on Sunday night injuring four people who were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The lift came straight down from the upper floor, as a result of which the four people inside sustained minor injuries, who were shifted to a private hospital by an ambulance of a rescue organization.

The injured included two women and as many men who were now being treated for their wounds at South City Hospital.

In the earlier incident, a woman had died lift at a private hospital in Karimabad fell on Wednesday last. Family members of the woman had threatened to take legal action against the hospital administration.

The woman, who had given birth to a child in the morning, was being carried on a stretcher into the elevator. When she entered the elevator, it fell down, resulting in her immediate death.

Uncle of the woman told City21 TV channel that the incident took place due to negligence on the part of the hospital administration, and he and other family members did not need any sympathy. “We will take legal action against the hospital administration instead,” he said.

