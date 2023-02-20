HRCP launches study on the human rights cost of the 2022 floods

KARACHI: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Monday announced the launch of its study titled A Clarion Call for Climate Justice: The human rights cost of the 2022 floods at the Karachi Literary Festival.

The study examines the impact of the 2022 floods through the lens of climate justice—the concept that those who are most vulnerable to the climate crisis are often the most impacted by its effects.

Outlining the causes of the disaster and the effectiveness of the state’s response, the study found that the rights of vulnerable communities were severely affected, particularly their rights to life, health, food, sanitation, shelter and livelihood.

The study also draws on expert analysis from a high-profile roundtable held by HRCP in December 2022, and includes case studies from different parts of Pakistan about the human rights challenges faced by flood-affected persons and relief workers.

The study recommends a national climate adaptation plan be adopted to address gaps in planning, implementation, resource rationalisation and readiness of response to climate disasters. It also recommends the state take concrete steps for preparedness such as mapping vulnerability zones, instituting early warning systems and investing in low carbon technologies.

Finally, the state must empower local governments and work with civil society networks to directly engage with affected people for more effective monitoring and on-ground delivery of services.

While the state’s efforts to secure reparations from high-emitting countries are commendable, urgent steps must be taken to build Pakistan’s resilience to the climate crisis, and with haste if our most vulnerable communities are not to be left behind.