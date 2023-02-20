Political system no longer ‘capable’ of solving country’s problems: Abbasi

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regretted that the political system no longer had the competence to solve the country’s issues.

Pakistan’s economic situation which is undergoing a historic crunch couldn’t be improved by putting each other behind the bars, said Abbasi during a press conference in Karachi, flanked by former senator and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Instead, a commission should be formed that ascertains the elements responsible for economic deterioration, he suggested. Khaqan said that he had no idea about the deterioration of Pakistan’s economy until PML-N took power. “All of us are responsible for finding the solution to the issues of the country as we belong to different political parties,” he added.

The former premier said that there was interference of establishment in politics which created instability in democratic system. Moreover, the PML-N leader reiterated that all was well between him and the party and country’s interest was their priority.

Criticizing the country’s anti-graft watchdog, Abbasi said that the governments don’t last due to the presence of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). How many politicians did NAB hold accountable, he asked.

While speaking about Friday’s attack on Karachi Police Office, the former premier said that the country had faced such unfortunate incidents and challenges earlier as well. He said that these challenges had to be countered now as well.

Meanwhile, Khokhar said that “terrorism is rearing its head, which is the failure of political parties.” He said that all parties conference couldn’t be held on the audacious suicide attack on the police lines mosque in Peshawar.