PM for more coordination over relief assistance to Turkiye, Syria

Says relief items should be sent in view of requirements, needs

Pays tribute to Pakistani welfare organizations humanitarian services in quake-hit countries

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that for the purpose of coordination, all relief assistance to the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria should be dispatched through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The prime minister lauded the humanitarian and charity organizations for their ongoing relief work in the quake-hit areas of Turkiye and said that Pakistani humanitarian organizations were in the forefront to support their affected brethren and sisters in these countries.

وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف کی زیرِ صدارت ترکیہ اور شام کے زلزلہ زدگان کیلئے پاکستان کی طرف سے جاری امدادی سرگرمیوں پر اعلیٰ سطحی اجلاس۔

اس بات کو یقینی بنایا جائے کہ زلزلہ متاثرین کے لئے امدادی کاروائیاں منظم اور امدادی سامان معیاری ہو۔ وزیراعظم کی ہدایت pic.twitter.com/WoDJEGpm4R — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 19, 2023

The prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting to review the ongoing relief activities on part of Pakistan, in the quake hit Turkiye and Syria.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Edhi, Saylani and Al-Khidmat Foundation, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, PM’s Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi, ambassadors of Pakistan to Turkiye and Syria and other high officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister, during the meeting, observed that relief assistance to these countries should be sent in accordance with the requirements of the earthquake-affected people and stressed upon ensuring of quality relief goods.

The prime minister also constituted a sub-committee to be headed by the minister for planning. The committee would be tasked to share information among the government and humanitarian organizations over the dispatch of relief goods.

The prime minister said through exchange of real-time information, the quake victims of Turkiye and Syria could be supported in a well-organized manner.

The meeting was apprised of the details of the relief assistance sent to these two countries through NDMA.

Chairman NDMA Lt-Gen Inam Haider Malik informed the meeting that under prime minister’s previous directive, the cost and preparation time for tents had been decided in consultation with the tent manufacturing industries.

By the end of next month, the government of Pakistan would send 100,000 winterized tents to Turkiye, which are being prepared keeping in view the weather requirements and in consultation with the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Faisal Edhi of Edhi Foundation, Maulana Bashir Farooqi of Saylani Trust and Abdul Shakoor of Al Khidmat Foundation briefed the meeting about the details of relief consignments sent to the quake-affected countries which included tents, medicines, edible items, blankets and warm clothes. Besides, medical teams had also been sent to these countries.

The prime minister appreciated the working of the charity organizations and directed NDMA to keep constant coordination with them.

He also directed for further strengthening of supply chain of the relief items and asked for submission of a comprehensive mechanism for the next month in this regard.

‘Welfare organizations of Pakistan lauded’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the humanitarian welfare organizations of Pakistan over providing rescue and relief services in Turkiye and Syria.

He said that country’s philanthropist organizations have made the nation proud over rendering the relief service in Turkiye and Syria. He further said that all the aid going from Pakistan should be integrated through sending it by the NDMA.

He said that the better provision of relief goods in Syria and Turkiye is possible through NDMA. He directed the authorities concerned to dispatch goods in Turkiye and Syria as per their requirement.

On the directives of the Prime Minister, a sub-committee headed by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has been constituted to exchange the information with government institutions and human welfare organizations regarding goods to be dispatched in Turkiye and Syria.

PM reviews facilities for poor patients at PKLI

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the facilities for modern and free medical treatment to poor people at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), here.

While talking to the participants of the meeting, the PM said the Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Programme earlier initiated by PKLI should be immediately handed over to the institute again.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت پاکستان کڈنی اینڈ لیور انسٹیٹیوٹ (PKLI) میں غریب عوام کے لیے مفت علاج کی سہولیات سے متعلق جائزہ اجلاس "PKLI میں غریب عوام کے مفت علاج کے نظام کی تجدید نو پر خصوصی توجہ دینی چاہیے اور %50 مریضوں کا مکمل طور پر مفت علاج ہونا چاہیے۔"

~ وزیراعظم pic.twitter.com/F17YMhXdqw — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 19, 2023

He said the focus should be on reforming the system for free-of-charge treatment to poor people in the PKLI and 50 per cent of patients should be provided free treatment.

He directed that a fund should be instituted for the free-of-charge treatment of needy patients and an amount should be allocated for this purpose.

Chairman Board of Governors of PKLI Dr Saeed Akhtar briefed the prime minister about the performance of the institute.

وزیراعظم کو بریفنگ میں بتایا گیا کہ: PKLI میں پیچیدہ سرجری کی استعداد کار کو بھرپور طریقے سے بڑھانے کے لیے کام کیا جا رہا ہے۔ فی الوقت 41 فیصد مریضوں کا مکمل طور پر مفت علاج کیا جا رہا ہے۔ PKLI میں کئے جانے والے علاج کی کامیابی کا تناسب %95 سے بھی زیادہ ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/Iiu3iKFGbn — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 19, 2023

It was told that work was being done to enhance the capacity of PKLI for carrying out complicated surgeries. The meeting was also apprised that at present 41 per cent of the patients were being treated without any charges, and more than 95 per cent of the patients were successfully treated.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Health Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi, Mujeeeb ur Rehman Shami, and others attended the meeting.