Pakistan to dispatch 100,000 winterised tents to Turkey

By Anadolu Agency
ADANA, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 11: Donations are seen before departure as they are loaded by the help of soldiers to be sent for the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye as part of an aid campaign at the Incirlik Air Base in Adana, Turkiye on February 11, 2023. Donations are being dispatched in solidarity with the Turkish soldiers by the personnel of many foreign countries, including the soldiers of the USA, Azerbaijan, Poland, Spain, Lithuania, Qatar, Belgium and Pakistan. Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later, at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region. Turkiye declared 7 days of national mourning after deadly earthquakes in southern provinces. (Photo by Ozan Efeoglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country will dispatch 100,000 winterised tents to the earthquake victims of Turkey by the end of this month.

These tents, Sharif said, are being prepared in consultation with Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), considering the weather conditions of the earthquake-hit areas.

Sharif made the announcement in Lahore during a meeting with the representatives of charities taking part in relief and rescue operations in Turkey and Syria, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The purpose of the meeting attended by the representatives of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Sailani Welfare Trust, and Edhi Foundation, was to improve coordination and accelerate the funds and relief goods collection for the earthquake victims.

Among other attendees were Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who also heads the relief operation for the earthquake victims, and Pakistan’s ambassadors to Turkey and Syria.

Lauding the efforts of Pakistani charities, the premier directed that the relief goods collected by all the local charities be sent to Turkey and Syria through the National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA).

He also directed the NDMA to further strengthen the supply chain of relief goods to Turkey and Syria, besides preparing a supply plan for March, the statement added.

Sharif formed a sub-committee of the Cabinet that will coordinate between the government and the local charities for the collection and dispatching of relief goods to Turkey and Syria.

Pakistan has already dispatched over 500 tons of relief goods to Turkey.

At least 40,642 people were killed and over 108,000 injured in two powerful earthquakes that rocked southern Turkey on February 6, according to the latest official figures.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

In Syria, at least 5,840 people have been killed.

Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Agency

