PM’s son engages in ‘crucial meetings’ with Nawaz in London: report

LONDON/LAHORE: Suleman Shahbaz, the younger son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has reportedly been holding a series of meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in London.

According to Geo News, Shahbaz arrived in London last week and has been meeting with the elder Sharif daily for several hours to discuss matters related to the government, the party, and the family’s political future.

The report claims that Shahbaz brought a message from his father for Sharif to strategize ways to handle the latest political challenges, including the upcoming elections.

The meetings were held one-on-one, with him briefing the deposed prime minister on various issues. The Sharif family sources confirmed that important matters were discussed, and the family remains united under the leadership of the two brothers.

During the meetings, Shahbaz reportedly briefed Sharif on various matters and discussed future strategies to deal with legal and political matters. The duo have also reportedly met with a group of senior businessmen from Pakistan over the past week.

Declared an absconder over his prolonged absence, Shahbaz ended his self-imposed exile in December of last year and returned to Pakistan. He spent two months in Lahore and appeared before the courts in cases registered against him.

Subsequently, the FIA informed the courts they don’t have a case against Shahbaz.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz, after returning to Pakistan, said her father would return to Pakistan but a date has not been given yet. The family is said to be weighing its options around the return of Sharif to Pakistan at the “appropriate time”, which is likely to be around the forthcoming general elections.