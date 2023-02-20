NATIONAL

14 passengers killed, 63 injured in Chakwal bus crash

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

LAHORE: A speeding passenger bus crashed off a motorway and overturned near Kallar Kahar town of Chakwal district in Punjab, killing at least 14 passengers and injuring 63 others, police and government officials said Monday.

The crash happened overnight, deputy commissioner of Chakwal, Qurat-ul-Ain Malik, said.

In a statement to the press, the official said the incident occurred when the vehicle transporting a wedding party was navigating a curved section of the Islamabad-Lahore (M2) motorway and experienced a brake failure.

As a result, the bus collided with two cars traveling in the opposite direction.

Malik confirmed that six passengers sustained critical wounds and were promptly transported to Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi. The exact extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The authorities are investigating the incident.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a statement expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the crash and ordered authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

Last month, a passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge, catching fire and killing 40 people in the Lasbela district of Balochistan.

Traffic accidents in Pakistan generally happen due to violations of traffic rules, resulting in the deaths of thousands every year.

— With Associated Press

Previous article
Pakistan to dispatch 100,000 winterised tents to Turkey
Next article
Bilawal declares end to PTI ‘policy of appeasing’ TTP even as attacks rise
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan to dispatch 100,000 winterised tents to Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country will dispatch 100,000 winterised tents to the earthquake victims of Turkey by the end of this...

PM’s son engages in ‘crucial meetings’ with Nawaz in London: report

Record 6,542 guns intercepted at US airport security in ‘22

Problems mount for New Zealand as Jamieson ruled out for months

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.