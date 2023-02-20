14 passengers killed, 63 injured in Chakwal bus crash

LAHORE: A speeding passenger bus crashed off a motorway and overturned near Kallar Kahar town of Chakwal district in Punjab, killing at least 14 passengers and injuring 63 others, police and government officials said Monday.

The crash happened overnight, deputy commissioner of Chakwal, Qurat-ul-Ain Malik, said.

In a statement to the press, the official said the incident occurred when the vehicle transporting a wedding party was navigating a curved section of the Islamabad-Lahore (M2) motorway and experienced a brake failure.

As a result, the bus collided with two cars traveling in the opposite direction.

کلرکہار کے قریب ہوئے بس حادثے میں اب تک 9 مسافر جاں بحق اور 50 سے زائد زخمی ہیں، 6 زخمیوں کو تشویشناک حالت میں ہولی فیملی ہسپتال راولپنڈی منتقل کر دیا گیا ہے، مسافروں کو ہر ممکن فوری ریسکیو امداد فراہم کی جا رہی ہے، چھوٹے بچے اور فیملیز شدید تکلیف میں مبتلا ہیں، دعاؤں کی اپیل pic.twitter.com/qR881L1nPJ — Quratulain Malik (@QuratulainPAS) February 19, 2023

Malik confirmed that six passengers sustained critical wounds and were promptly transported to Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi. The exact extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The authorities are investigating the incident.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a statement expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the crash and ordered authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

Last month, a passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge, catching fire and killing 40 people in the Lasbela district of Balochistan.

Traffic accidents in Pakistan generally happen due to violations of traffic rules, resulting in the deaths of thousands every year.

— With Associated Press