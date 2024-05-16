IHC bans ‘sleuths’ entry within courtrooms

KARACHI: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday banned the entry of officials of the intelligence agencies within the courtrooms premises.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri took the decision in view of the a letter by six IHC judges alleging “interference” of intelligence agencies in the affairs of the courts.

On March 27, six IHC judges, including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz – penned a letter to the SJC, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, expressing concerns over the “interference” of intelligence agencies in the affairs of the courts.

The judges underscored the absence of clear guidelines within the council’s prescribed code of conduct for judges regarding the appropriate response to incidents that encroach upon judicial independence.

“We, therefore, request that a judicial convention be called to consider the matter of interference of intelligence operatives with judicial functions and/or intimidation of judges in a manner that undermines the independence of the judiciary,” the letter added.