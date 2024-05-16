NATIONAL

Ready to sit around negotiating table if govt accepts PTI’s three demands: Zain

By Staff Report

MULTAN: Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and MNA Zain Qureshi on Thursday declared that the PTI was willing to sit around the negotiating table with political forces if the government accepts their three demands.

“The PTI is willing to engage with all political forces if the government accept their three demands – the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incident and the February 8 elections and the release all the PTI workers and leadership currently detained”, Zain Qureshi said while talking to a local TV channel.

Qureshi (junior) underscored PTI’s stance regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case, highlighting that the bail affirmed Khan’s innocence and refuted any allegations of involvement in the May 9 incidents or wrongdoing related to Al-Qadir Trust.

Expressing PTI’s terms for reconciliation, Qureshi demanded the release of individuals currently detained, along with the establishment of commissions to probe both the May 9 incident and alleged electoral irregularities on February 8.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, criticized Imran Khan’s approach, highlighting what he perceived as contradictory statements. Malik suggested that Khan’s tactics of alternately applying pressure and seeking dialogue lacked coherence, hinting at a lack of parliamentary or political finesse in his methods.

“The PTI’s stance, while emphasizing dialogue, has raised questions about the party’s democratic principles, especially in light of its past efforts to address economic challenges through bipartisan cooperation. The contrasting narratives within PTI’s leadership reflect ongoing tensions within the political landscape, where reconciliation is sought amidst allegations of electoral misconduct and partisan discord”, Malik pointed out.

