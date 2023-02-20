Bilawal declares end to PTI ‘policy of appeasing’ TTP even as attacks rise

ISLAMABAD: The foreign minister declared that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has put a halt to the “policy of appeasing” militants, which he claimed was championed by former prime minister Imran Khan, even as the country continues to experience a spike in attacks.

Pakistan has observed a rise in Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacks, particularly targeting security forces. However, authorities have downplayed the violence as “isolated incidents of terrorism.”

The government of Shahbaz Sharif blames the resurgence in militancy on the Taliban’s control of Afghanistan, where TTP militants have found refuge and continue to launch cross-border attacks.

In an interview with CNBC, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari accused the chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party of negotiating with the Afghanistan-based group “unconditionally”.

He emphasised that Pakistan remains committed to combating terrorism, saying: “We will fight terrorism on our soil.” He further asserted that until the threats to Pakistan’s security from Afghanistan are eliminated, Islamabad will continue to face challenges.

Does Imran Khan have a political future? Pakistan’s Foreign Minister @BBhuttoZardari speaks to CNBC’s @_HadleyGamble in Munich. pic.twitter.com/4876b3CPcY — CNBC Middle East (@CNBCMiddleEast) February 19, 2023

The new leadership in Pakistan has prioritised the issue of terrorism and taken steps to address it, including carrying out military operations in areas where terrorists are known to operate.

The country’s efforts to combat terrorism are seen as crucial for regional stability, particularly given the instability in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Zardari’s comments underscore the importance Pakistan places on addressing the issue of terrorism and its commitment to maintaining stability in the region.

He acknowledged the nation’s history of military governments, saying that “for more than half of its past, it has been under military rule.” However, he also noted that Pakistan is currently going through a transitional phase.

The foreign minister highlighted the removal of Khan through a vote of no-confidence in April of last year as a significant moment in Pakistan’s history, observing it marked the first time that parliament has removed an elected prime minister democratically, without the involvement of the judiciary or military.

He also referenced former army chief retired Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa’s admission of military intervention in politics throughout the country’s history. Zardari welcomed Bajwa’s statement and noted if the military is willing to change its conduct constitutionally, it should be embraced.

Pakistan’s history of military rule has been a contentious issue, and the country has been working towards strengthening its democratic institutions.