MEPCO’s long hours unscheduled loadshedding rattle consumers

MULTAN: Consumers of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) irked by unscheduled and long hours of suspension of electricity in name of maintenance in different sub-divisions of the city.

Taking to this news agency on Sunday they informed four hours long load shedding on alternative days for the last couple of months was a constant source of mental agony and disturbance for household chores.

Mrs Meena, a resident of Waqas Town which falls under the Cantt Sub Division of MEPCO, complained that she and her family were facing a lot of troubles as the electricity supply is suspended from 9 am To 1 pm on alternative days in their area last several weeks.

Resultantly, she regretted, the entire family was suffering due to the invalidity of water which is an integral part of everyone’s daily life adding that her son gets late from the office because of this issue.

Another local, Muhammad Tariq informed that he was much upset due to the long hours of suspension of electricity and affection that whenever he contacted MEPCO about it, he was conveyed that the load shedding was being conducted for maintenance in their area.

“In winter, we suffer in name of maintenance while in summer fluctuation of electricity in our colony. I fail to understand what type of maintenance MEPCO does?” he questioned.

” My husband gets irritated when he does not reach his office timely due to non-availability of ironed clothes in wake of load shedding for four long hours in Altaf Town,” said Mrs Bhatti.

She said that the whole routine of the house disturbed owing to the suspension of electricity in the morning.

Several attempts were made to contact MEPCO General Manager Operations, Nasir Ayaz Gurmani through calls and messages for his comments, but neither he attended nor responded.