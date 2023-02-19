NATIONAL

Korean business tourism delegation visits Taxila

By Staff Report

WAH CANTT: A 26-member Korean business tourism delegation, led by Dr. Song Jong-hwan, the chair professor at Kyungnam University and former Korean Ambassador to Pakistan here on Sunday visited the Taxila Museum and ancient sites.

The delegation comprising the representatives from academia, tourism and industry sector is currently on week-long visit to Pakistan to explore the tourism and investment potential for Korean investors and business community. The delegation visited Taxila museum, incident site of Dharmarajika and Sirkap and took keen interest in the heritage of Pakistan.

Talking to newsmen, head of the delegation Dr. Song highlighted that there were ample opportunities of cooperation in cultural and tourism sectors between the two countries adding that sites like Taxila and Harappa can attract South Korean tourists.

He said that in a bid to boost cultural interaction between Korea and Pakistan and to promote religious tourism, Korea was keen to establish a Buddhist study center in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was a land of opportunities and South Korean firms could invest in diverse industrial sector. Korean can also benefit from skilled labour force of Pakistan, he added.

