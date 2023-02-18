Audio leaks controversy intensifies with latest clip of Rashid, Lahore police chief

KARACHI: A fresh audio conversation, purportedly featuring Yasmin Rashid, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, and Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the chief of Lahore police, emerged on Saturday amidst the ongoing leaks controversy.

The disclosure follows the reinstatement of Dogar to his position by the Supreme Court on Friday, overturning his transfer orders that were previously issued by the caretaker administration of Mosin Naqvi in Punjab.

In the clip, a female voice believed to be Rashid can be heard enquiring about the well-being of the male voice, presumed to be Dogar. The woman further inquires if there is any favourable news about the transfer “order” and if it has been issued. In response, Dogar affirms the orders have yet to be received.

غلام محمود ڈوگر اور یاسمین راشد کی بھی آڈیو کال لیک pic.twitter.com/G7hkBVATA4 — Pervaiz Sandhila (@chsandhilaa) February 18, 2023

The woman then mentions that she only wants to know their “intention”, an apparent reference to the central government of Shehbaz Sharif which has hinted at its intention to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan, and expresses concerns over the prevailing political situation in Lahore.

The man tries to reassure the woman, saying that he has his contact “sitting at the apex court”. The conversation concludes with an exchange of greetings.

The authenticity of the recording has not been independently verified.